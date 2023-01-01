51 minutes ago

French-born Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah is on his way out of French Ligue 1 side FC Nantes as confirmed by his manager Antoine Komboure this transfer window.

The veteran defender is heading to Ligue 2 side St Etienne as they bid to return to the elite division and see the experienced defender as an important addition.

Appiah joined FC Nantes in 2019 and helped them win the French Cup last season playing 96 matches for his side.

"They (Appiah and Fabio) wanted to leave, I opened the door," said Kombouare.

Despite having six months on his FC Nantes contract the defender has been allowed to leave for the ligue 2 side.

He has made 15 appearances for Nantes this season in the Ligue1 providing one assist.