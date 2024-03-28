1 hour ago

Derick Afeson Boateng, a 24-year-old Ghanaian centre-back, has finalized his move to Finnish club PEPO Lappeenranta.

Boateng joins the lower-tier side on a free transfer after departing from Ghana Premier League outfit Aduana Stars.

His journey to Aduana began in April 2020 when he made the switch from lower division club Tamale Liberty, following stints with FC Samartex 1996.

During his time in the Ghanaian top division, Boateng amassed 54 appearances, although he has featured just nine times in the current season.

PEPO's head coach, Tero Nieminen, expressed his satisfaction with Boateng's arrival, highlighting the need for depth in the team's defensive lineup:

"We have been looking to strengthen our defensive section since the start of the training season. Derick brings valuable athleticism to our young squad."

"With versatility in defensive roles and the ability to play in midfield if needed, his addition enhances our options significantly."

PEPO, based in Uus-Lavola, Lappeenranta, was established in 1958, with the Kimpinen Sports Centre serving as their home ground.

Currently competing in the Kakkonen, the fourth tier of the Finnish league system, PEPO aims to leverage Boateng's talents as they pursue success in their domestic campaign.