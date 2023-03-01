4 hours ago

New MKE Ankaragucu signing Enoch Kwateng has expressed his delight at securing a move to the Turkish side.

In an Instagram post, Kwateng thanked the fans for their warm welcome and stated that he hopes to bring them joy in the coming seasons.

"Time to open a new chapter. Proud to join Ankaragucu, thanks to the fans for the warm welcome despite the situation. Hope to bring you joy," said Kwateng.

Kwateng completed a transfer move to Turkish side MKE Ankaragucu on Tuesday 28th February 2023.

The French-born full-back joined his new side on a free transfer after being without a club for a while.

Kwateng has signed a contract with his new side till the end of the 2023/24 campaign after passing a medical and will be hoping to help his side in the Turkish Supalig.

In September 2022, the French-born defender mutually terminated his contract with French side Bordeaux after joining from Nantes.

He has since been unattached until sealing a transfer move this month to Turkish side MKE Ankaragucu.

The 25-year-old defender represented France at all the under-age level national teams.

He is yet to be capped by Ghana despite earning a call-up under erstwhile Ghana coach C.K Akonnor in International friendlies against Qatar and Mali.