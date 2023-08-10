3 hours ago

Gideon Mensah, the Ghanaian international, faced a challenging commencement to the 2023/24 French Ligue 2 season during the past weekend.

Having showcased his prowess as a full-back for AJ Auxerre in the previous French Ligue 2 campaign, Mensah's journey took an unfortunate turn.

The inability to clinch crucial victories during pivotal junctures of the season resulted in the relegation of Mensah and his compatriots, abruptly concluding their time in the top tier.

With the dawn of a fresh French Ligue 2 season, AJ Auxerre now embarks on a mission to triumph in numerous encounters, aiming to swiftly reclaim their position in the premier league.

On the inaugural day of the new season, August 5, Gideon Mensah assumed his place in the starting lineup as AJ Auxerre clashed with Valenciennes. The first half witnessed a commendable display from the full-back, yet the subsequent events in the latter half were less favorable.

An unfortunate collision during the second half led to Mensah sustaining an injury, ultimately necessitating his substitution in the 56th minute.

In a victorious turn of events, his team emerged triumphant with a 4-1 scoreline at the conclusion of the 90 minutes.

Although initial reports indicate that Gideon Mensah's injury is not of a severe nature, AJ Auxerre remains reticent about his potential inclusion in the upcoming match against Amiens SC in the French Ligue 2.