3 hours ago

Ghanaian defender Gideon Mensah has completed his much touted move to Portuguese side Vitória Guimarães in the current transfer window.

The fullback has been locked in talks with Vitória Guimarães since FC Porto pulled out of negotiations for his signature.

Having landed in Portugal on Saturday night, the player underwent his mandatory medical examinations before signing his contract for the loan spell.

The Red Bull Salzburg owned defender has joined the Portuguese side on a season long loan deal till the end of the season with an option to make the deal permanent.