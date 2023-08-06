1 hour ago

Malian giants Stade Malien de Bamako have successfully secured the services of Ghanaian defender Issah Yakubu in the ongoing transfer window.

The 25-year-old has completed his move to the club from Ivorian side ES Bafing for an undisclosed fee, ahead of the upcoming season.

Yakubu, known for his enterprising defensive abilities, is expected to play a vital role for Stade Malien in the upcoming season.

Last season, he featured for ES Bafing after leaving Ghana Premier League club Dreams FC at the end of his contract.

The departure from Dreams FC was amicably agreed upon, with both parties parting ways at the conclusion of the 2021/23 football season.

During his time in the Ivorian Ligue 1, Yakubu left a lasting impression with his top-notch performances, attracting attention from top clubs within the country and beyond.

His consistent displays earned him a spot in the team of the season for the Ivorian championship.

Despite interest from fellow Ivorian club ASEC Mimosas, Yakubu opted to join Stade Malien de Bamako, eager to make a significant impact with the Malian outfit.

Stade Malien had a challenging season in the league last year, finishing at the 9th position in the standings after 30 rounds of matches.

With the addition of Issah Yakubu to their squad, they hope to bolster their defensive strength and improve their performance in the upcoming season.

As the new season approaches, all eyes will be on Yakubu as he embarks on this new chapter in his career, aiming to contribute to the success of Stade Malien in their domestic and possibly continental campaigns.