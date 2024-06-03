15 hours ago

Ghanaian defender Jonas Adjei Adjetey has opted to continue his journey with Swiss giants FC Basel despite attracting interest from a club in France.

Adjetey's stellar performances for Basel during the recent season had drawn attention from an undisclosed French club, indicating his growing reputation in European football circles.

The 20-year-old defender, who joined Basel’s U21 team from Berekum Chelsea in August 2022, impressed the coaching staff enough to earn a promotion to the senior squad last season.

During his time with the Swiss Super League side, Adjetey showcased his defensive prowess in eleven appearances, further solidifying his position as a promising talent.

Despite the allure of a potential move to France, the former Berekum Chelsea player has opted to remain with Basel, reaffirming his commitment to the club and his determination to continue his development under their guidance.

Looking ahead to the upcoming season, Adjetey will aim to build on his achievements and secure a more prominent role in the Basel first team, as he continues to progress in his footballing career.