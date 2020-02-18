51 minutes ago

Celta Vigo defender Joseph Aidoo has apologised to Real Madrid Coach Zinedine Zidane after the two collided in their 2-2 drawn game on Sunday.

Aidoo slid in for a tackle in the second half of Celta Vigo's La Liga clash at Real Madrid but his move unfortunately ended up going into Zinedine Zidane, who gracefully fell to the ground under the challenge.

The 24-year-old sent his "sincere apologies" to the French Legend, who became a victim of circumstance.

The Ghanaian went to play a split ball with Toni Kroos and sought that the ball was not lost outside the pitch to continue with the action.

He however ended up stepping on the ball, he sat down and hit with his back to Zidane, which was in the line of its technical zone.

The incident ended up French trainer visiting the turf , depicting a heavyweight boxing clash in a match that saw the Leaders of the La iga dropping a point at home.

" Sir Zidane, my sincere apologies for the clash in the game. I truly hope you are okay. Sending positive vibes your way," Aidoo wrote on his Instagram page.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8s6pNJCj7d/?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet

View all 115 comments

His post has received more than 2000 likes, with some of his colleagues hailing him for being a gentleman.

Madrid dropped were held to a 2-2 draw at home against strugglers Celta Vigo but but the Vikings keep hold of the lead in LaLiga.

Russia striker Fyodor Smolov opened the scoring for Celta inside seven minutes, but Real turned the match on its head in the second half through Toni Kroos’ strike and a Sergio Ramos penalty.

Celta, who started the evening in the relegation zone, earned the point that saw them climb out of the bottom three as Santi Mina latched onto Denis Suarez’s sublime pass to equalise with five minutes remaining.

The stalemate nudged Zidane’s side one point clear of Barcelona at the top of La Liga, with their next match at the Bernabeu being El Clasico on Sunday 1 March.