Ghanaian defender Joseph Ayimbilla has officially signed with American second-tier side Miami FC on a free transfer for the upcoming 2024 season, as confirmed by the club.

Miami FC, competing in the USL Championship, continues to bolster its squad for the new season, and the acquisition of Ayimbilla adds depth to their defensive lineup.

The 22-year-old left-back, formerly with Accra Lions, arrives after a stint with Las Vegas Lights FC in the 2023 season, where he made 11 appearances.

Ayimbilla made his USL Championship debut in 2022 while on loan from Accra Lions to San Antonio FC.

His contributions were integral to San Antonio FC's success in winning the USL Championship that year.

Prior to his time in the United States, Ayimbilla also had a season-long loan with Selangor FC in the Malaysia Premier League in 2021.

Miami FC expressed enthusiasm about Ayimbilla joining the team, and his experience and defensive capabilities are expected to be valuable assets in the upcoming campaign.