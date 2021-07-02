47 minutes ago

Ghanaian defender Kennedy Boateng has sealed a transfer move to Portuguese side CD Santa Clara on a free transfer.

The center back has signed a two year deal with his new side with an option to extend if both parties are satisfied.

Boateng left Austrian Bundesliga side SV Ried after his contract expired at the end of the 2020/2021 campaign.

The 24-year-old made 22 appearances for Ried in the Austrian top division where he provided one assist in the process.

“Santa Clara Azores, Futebol SAD informs that it has reached an agreement with the athlete Kennedy Kofi Boateng for the celebration of a professional contract for the next two seasons.

“The 24-year-old Ghanaian central defender took his first steps into football in his home country with WAFA. At the age of 19, he came to Austrian football through LASK Linz, although he never made his debut for the club in the city of Linz. In the last four seasons, he has evolved at the service of SV Ried, appearing as one of the emerging values ​​in that country's championship,” a CD Santa Clara official statement has announced.

"I’m very happy to be able to be in CD Santa Clara and in Portuguese football. It’s a huge challenge and I’ll try to match the trust they placed in me," Boateng expressed after sealing the move.

Boateng moved from WAFA SC to LASK Linz in August 2016 before going to Ried on loan in July 2017.

He moved permanently to Ried in July 2019 in the Austrian second-tier and helped them to secure promotion to the top-flight in the 2019/2020 season.