2 hours ago

Konadu Yiadom, the former Black Galaxies defender, is elated after securing his first European move to Ukrainian side Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih.

The talented defender joins Kryvbas on a season-long loan from Ghana Premier League club, Hearts of Oak.

Yiadom's journey to Ukraine culminated after several months of anticipation while awaiting his visa, and he recently arrived in the country to finalize the move.

Expressing his delight, Yiadom conveyed his excitement and readiness to embrace the new challenge ahead.

"I am very excited to have signed for Kryvbas KR. I have been looking forward to this move, and I am grateful for the opportunity to play in Europe," he shared during his first interview.

"I am ready to work hard and contribute to the team's objectives," he added.

Yiadom's career trajectory began in 2018 at Tema United, followed by a stint at WAFA from 2018 to 2022 before joining Hearts of Oak in 2022.

Currently sitting in 2nd place in the Ukrainian First League, Kryvbas KR harbors aspirations of securing continental football next season.

As a promising young talent, Yiadom aims to leave his mark in Europe with his new club, showcasing his skills and potential on the international stage.