Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu, has grabbed headlines as one of the beat defenders across Europe after more defensive work at his team Real Valladolid.

At 21, Salisu has made more clearance than any defender of his age in Europe, making him the best under 21 defender across Europe, according to a survey by Football statistical website Squakwa Football.

Salisu has been very impressive at the back of Real Valladolid, having been outstanding in some of the major La Liga games and even scored against giants Real Madrid.

“Mohammed Salisu has made more clearances (100) than any other player aged 21 or under in Europe's top five leagues so far this season” Squakwa reveals.

He has been linked to several clubs in Europe including Manchester United.

Ghana handed a call-up to Mohammed Salisu to Black Stars in October 2019 following a stellar campaign in the Spanish La Liga.