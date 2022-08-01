1 hour ago

Black Stars new boy Patric Pfeiffer says that he is not departing his lower tier German side SV Darmstadt 98 this summer despite growing interest from Bundesliga clubs.

He says that he will stay with the lilies at least for this season before deciding on his next line of action.

The German-born Ghanaian defender has been courted by a host of German Bundesliga sides but he wants to stay in the lower tier side.

Pfeiffer is contracted to the Bundesliga II side till the summer of 2023.

"I think it will help my development to play at least another year in the second division and hopefully get a lot of playing time," said the 22-year-old in an interview with the club. "I hope that I can contribute my part to a successful season."

Pfeiffer confirmed that other clubs had asked about him over the summer. According to information from hr-sport, a Bundesliga club should have been among them.

The lilies, however, made it clear to the regular player that they are planning with him for the new season. "Of course, I'm happy about that and I'm also ready to repay this trust," said Pfeiffer now.

He has switched his International allegiance to Ghana despite being born in Germany and is eligible for selection for Ghana.