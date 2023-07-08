47 minutes ago

German Bundesliga side FC Augsburg has officially unveiled Ghanaian defender Patric Pfeiffer after completing his move to the club. Pfeiffer joins Augsburg on a four-year deal from Darmstadt 96.

The 23-year-old made the switch to Augsburg after deciding not to renew his contract with Darmstadt at the end of the season. He played a significant role in helping Darmstadt secure promotion to the German top-flight, showcasing his skills in Bundesliga II.

Throughout the season, Pfeiffer made 26 appearances across all competitions, scoring four goals and providing one assist. His impressive performances caught the attention of Augsburg, leading to his transfer to the Bundesliga outfit.

Pfeiffer, along with other new signings, has already joined his new teammates for preseason preparations ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. He will be looking to make an immediate impact for Augsburg in the upcoming season, aiming to contribute to the team's success.

The Ghanaian defender's move to FC Augsburg presents an exciting opportunity for him to further develop his skills in one of the top leagues in Europe. With his talent and determination, Pfeiffer will be eager to hit the ground running and make a positive impression at his new club.