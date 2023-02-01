40 minutes ago

Ghanaian defender William Kumado has sealed a transfer move to Lyngby from Danish side FC Nordsjælland in the January transfer window.

The 20-year-old full-back joins from FC Nordsjælland and has signed a contract with his new side until the summer of 2025.

After the sale of Kasper Jørgensen to AaB, Lyngby have been in the market for a replacement for Mikkel Juhl at right back.

That search has now ended with the signature of the young Ghanaian right- back, who is moving to Lyngby Boldklub on a transfer from FC Nordsjælland.

Football manager Nicas Kjeldsen is happy to add Kumado to the first team:

"Willy is a very talented young player who we believe is facing a breakthrough as a senior player. He is an attacking, fast right-back who with his speed can challenge and be a weapon for us. This is a player we know very well, and who we believe can develop a lot in our framework in the long run, and become a profile in the Lyngby shirt. So we are happy that we have reached an agreement with Kumado," says Nicas Kjeldsen.

William Kumado played academy football at the famed Right to Dream academy in Ghana and joined FC Nordsjælland in 2021, where he played for four first-team matches - two in the 3F Superliga and two in the DBU Cup.

William Kumado will wear jersey number 7 at his new side Lyngby.