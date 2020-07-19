2 hours ago

Two Ghanaian players have made their way into the Major League Soccer (MLS) Team of the Week after their superb performance for their teams.

Jonathan Mensah and Richie Laryea were outstanding for Columbus Crew and Toronto FC respectively in their various matches on match day 2 of the MLS is back tourney.

Captain of the Crew Jonathan Mensah was rock solid at the back as they kept a clean sheet while beating New York Red Bulls 2-0.

Meanwhile Richie Laryea who recently penned a contract extension for his side was on target as the Canadians outclassed their rivals Montreal Impact 4-3 to claim a famous.

Mensah's side have kept intact their unblemished record in the tournament leading the pack in group E and are through to the round of 16.

Meanwhile Toromnto Fc top group B but will still have to navigate a tricky game against New England Revolution on Tuesday, with a draw sending them through to the round of 16.

