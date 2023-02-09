37 minutes ago

Dutch-born Ghanaian players Jayden Addai and Ernest Poku scored for their side AZ Alkmaar in the UEFA Youth League on Wednesday night.

Alkmaar decimated German side Eintracht Frankfurt in an emphatic 5-0 on Wednesday at the AZ Training Center in Holland to progress to the next stage of the competition.

There was a hat trick for Mexx Meerdink who opened the floodgates in just the 3rd minute of the game before adding his second in the 31st minute and completing his hat trick in the 75th minute.

Ernest Poku added his name to the score sheet in the 71st minute before 17-year-old Addai added his name to the scores in the 91st minute after converting from the spot to complete the rout.

There was another milestone for 18-year-old Ghanaian goalkeeper Rome Jayden Owusu-Oduro who kept a clean sheet for AZ Alkmaar.

Poku, 19, has notched up four goals in five games in the UEFA Youth League this season so far.

Addai has also scored three goals and provided two assists in four matches for AZ Alkmaar in the UEFA Youth League this season.

The three Dutch-born Ghanaian players have all featured for the Dutch junior national teams.