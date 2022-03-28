1 hour ago

Ghanaian fans in Nigeria will be handed free tickets to watch and support the Black Stars of Ghana when they face Nigeria in the second leg of the 2022 World Cup play offs.

This was made public in a radio interview in Accra on Monday by the Ghana High Commissioner to Nigeria, H.E Rashid Bawa.

Ghana drew 0-0 with the Super Green Eagles of Nigeria on Friday 25th March, 2022 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

They are not the only ones who will benefit from the free tickets as Ghanaian fans who will travel to Nigeria will also be offered free tickets for the game.

The second leg clash will come off on Tuesday 29th March, 2022 at the 60,000 seater capacity Moshood Abiola Stadium.

Ghana dominated the first leg but barely threatened Francis Uzoho in post for the Nigerians as just two shots from Kudus Mohammed and Fatawu Issahaku went at the Nigerian goalkeeper.

The Super Eagles despite not having the ball for long spells had two decent chances to have scored as Moses Simon went one on one with Ghana goalie Joojo Wollacot whiles Joe Aribo also had a good opportunity which he spurned.

Nigeria thought they had a penalty as Iddrisu Baba touched the ball whiles on the floor in the penalty box but checks with the Video Assistant Referee(VAR) proved that the Ghanaian midfielder was fouled by Kelechi Iheanacho as the first leg ended 0-0.

A lot is at stake in the second leg clash at the Moshood Abiola Stadium on Tuesday as the winner of the tie qualifies to the World Cup in Qatar.