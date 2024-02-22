5 hours ago

Ghanaian football prospect Yaw Agyeman has clinched a transfer to Norwegian club Raufoss IL, sealing a two-year contract with the European side.

The 20-year-old, recognized for his blend of speed, strength, and agility, transitions from Ghanaian Division One League outfit Koforidua Semper FC in Zone Three to the European football scene.

Agyeman's promising abilities have earned him this opportunity to further elevate his career in European football, with his swift and powerful style of play hinting at a bright future as he embarks on this new chapter.

Raufoss IL, currently gearing up for the upcoming season in Norway, concluded the previous campaign in ninth place with 38 points.

With the addition of the talented Ghanaian youngster, the team aims to bolster their performance, aspiring to make a significant impact in the upcoming season.

The move to Raufoss IL represents a valuable opportunity for Yaw Agyeman to showcase his skills and contribute to the team's success in the Norwegian football landscape.