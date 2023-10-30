59 minutes ago

Ghanaian footballers based in the United Kingdom, including Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Fatawu Issahaku, showed their support for their compatriot musician, Stonebwoy, during his concert in London.

The afro-dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, brought his 5th Dimension world tour to the United Kingdom and hosted a successful concert at the Electric Brixton on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

All four footballers were present at the event, with videos and photos on social media showing the footballers enjoying the musical concert.

Stonebwoy has a strong relationship with all four players, particularly with Mohammed Kudus, whose admiration for the musician is well-known.

Before the October international break, Stonebwoy showed his support for Kudus by attending West Ham's Premier League match against Newcastle United, during which Kudus scored a superb goal.

Kudus openly declared Stonebwoy as his favorite artist.

CEO of AfroNation, Flowking stone and Thomas Partey were there to support Stonebwoy #5thDimensionAlbumWorldTour 🔥⚡ pic.twitter.com/m2hWxZWCUV

— S E L A S I ® 🇬🇭 (@_Selasi) October 30, 2023