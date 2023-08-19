7 minutes ago

In a Championship clash at Elland Road on Friday night, English-born Ghanaian forward Brandon Thomas-Asante made a significant impact by scoring for his West Brom side, resulting in a 1-1 draw against Leeds United.

The match marked the return of former Leeds United backroom staffer Carlos Corberan, who is now with West Bromwich Albion.

Corberan's Baggies had appeared poised to secure all three points, courtesy of Brandon Thomas-Asante's controversial opener in the 52nd minute.

However, the goal was surrounded by controversy as Jayson Molumby's shot was deflected off Thomas-Asante's arm, yet the goal was allowed to stand.

Despite the impressive performance of West Brom's visiting goalkeeper Alex Palmer, who made two remarkable saves from Dan James in both halves, Leeds United managed to maintain their composure. Their captain, Luke Ayling, equalized the score.

Ayling's powerful header in the 72nd minute found the top right corner of the net from a cross delivered by Wales international Dan James, earning the hosts a valuable point.

Considering their efforts, Leeds United deserved at least the point they secured, solidifying a second consecutive home draw for Daniel Farke's side after their initial 2-2 draw against Cardiff City on the first day of the season.