4 hours ago

In an exciting German Bundesliga 2 match on Sunday afternoon, Ghanaian forward Christian Joe Conteh showcased his scoring prowess by netting a brace for VFL Osnabrück in their home game against FC Nürnberg.

However, despite his efforts, the match ended in a 3-2 loss for his team in what was a thrilling encounter.

Conteh, who started the game from the bench, made a significant impact by scoring two goals for the Brown and White outfit.

His first goal came in the 86th minute, a well-executed finish that narrowed the deficit to two goals as his team was trailing by three.

Undeterred, Conteh struck again with just a minute remaining in the game, demonstrating his determination and skill.

Unfortunately, his second goal came too late to affect the final outcome, and his team ultimately suffered a defeat.

The 24-year-old forward, born in Germany with Ghanaian heritage, has been in good form, tallying two goals in three appearances this season in the Bundesliga 2 league for VFL Osnabrück.

Despite the loss, Conteh's individual performance was a bright spot in an otherwise challenging match for his team.