1 hour ago

Italy-born Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Gyasi has extended his contract with Italian Serie A newcomers Spezia for the next three years.

Gyasi's contract which was close to expiring has been extended for the next three years until June 2023.

He scored his first goal in the Italian Serie A last weekend in their 2-2 draw against Cagliari.

The 26-year-old, moved to Spezia from Pistoiese in August 2016, has played all nine Serie A games for the newly promoted side this term, contributing one goals and two assists in the top tier.

The Aquilotti have announced the new contract on their official website.

“Spezia Calcio announce that they have reached an agreement for a contract extension with striker Emmanuel Gyasi, now expiring in June 2023,” the club wrote.

Gyasi has played 83 games for the side and has contributed 14 goals in the process, including the winner in the first leg of last season’s play-off against Frosinone.