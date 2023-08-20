3 hours ago

In a Dutch Eredivisie clash on Sunday evening, Ghanaian forward Ernest Poku showcased his impact by coming off the bench to help his team, AZ Alkmaar, secure a crucial away victory.

The Dutch-born Ghanaian teenager played a significant role in AZ Alkmaar's well-deserved comeback win over RKC Waalwijk.

The host team, RKC Waalwijk, initially took the lead through Michiel Kramer's well-converted penalty in the 41st minute, making it 1-0.

Ernest Poku's entrance to the game in the second half proved pivotal for AZ Alkmaar. Just eight minutes after stepping onto the field, Poku provided a precise assist to Evangelos Pavlidis, who equalized for the away team, leveling the score at 1-1.

Shortly thereafter, Dani de Wit showcased his skills by scoring a remarkable individual goal, giving AZ Alkmaar a 2-1 lead just five minutes after Pavlidis' equalizer.

Ernest Poku continued his influential performance by contributing another assist, this time setting up Evangelos Pavlidis for the insurance goal in the 79th minute, sealing a 3-1 victory for AZ Alkmaar.

The 19-year-old versatile Ghanaian forward's impact has been notable, accumulating three assists in two Dutch Eredivisie matches for AZ Alkmaar, all while coming off the bench to make a significant difference.