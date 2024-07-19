11 hours ago

Jonathan Sowah, the Ghanaian forward, has clinched the Libya Premier League title with Al-Nasr Benghazi, showcasing his remarkable talent by scoring seven goals in just nine matches.

The 25-year-old joined Al-Nasr from Medeama SC earlier this year and quickly became a pivotal figure in the team's success.

His contributions have been instrumental in Al-Nasr securing their fourth championship in history.

The team sealed their championship triumph with a 2-1 victory over Al Madina on Thursday, with goals from Zambia international Kelvin Kampamba and Ali Salama.

Sowah's impressive tally includes five goals in the regular season and two crucial strikes in the playoffs, which were held in Italy.

Sowah's exceptional performance helped Al-Nasr finish at the top of Group 1, ultimately winning the championship with a game to spare.

This victory also means Al-Nasr will represent Libya in the 2024-25 CAF Champions League season.