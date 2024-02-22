15 minutes ago

Black Stars forward Joseph Paintsil has made a significant move to Major League Soccer, signing a four-year deal with the prestigious Los Angeles Galaxy.

The 26-year-old joins the MLS giants as a Designated Player from Belgian club KRC Genk.

Paintsil's transfer to LA Galaxy for the 2024 season has been finalized pending the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.

The former Tema Youth attacker arrives in North America after an impressive stint in Europe, where he scored 65 goals and provided 35 assists in over 200 games.

LA Galaxy's General Manager, Will Kuntz, expressed his excitement about the acquisition, stating, “Joseph has been a key member of one of the best clubs in Belgium’s top flight and one of Africa's most prominent national teams over the past few years, and we are thrilled to announce that he is joining the LA Galaxy.”

Kuntz added, “We are looking forward to adding such a dynamic attacker in the prime of his career to our group and for him to be a key figure in our pursuit of our next trophies.”

Head coach Greg Vanney also welcomed Paintsil to the team, highlighting his versatility and game-changing abilities. “Joseph is a dynamic winger with and without the ball who possesses the capacity to change games instantly,” Vanney remarked. “We look forward to integrating him into our group quickly.”

With Paintsil's arrival, LA Galaxy aims to strengthen their squad for the upcoming MLS season and compete fiercely for the 2024 MLS title.