Ghana international Joseph Paintsil played a significant role on Sunday night as KRC Genk secured a convincing victory against KV Kortrijk in the Belgian Pro League.

The highly-rated winger started for his team in a Round 12 encounter of the ongoing 2023/24 Belgian top-flight league season.

Joseph Paintsil showcased his attacking brilliance and played a key role in ensuring his team secured all three points in the match.

The first half ended without either side managing to score, leading to a draw at halftime. However, in the second half, KRC Genk put immense pressure on KV Kortrijk, leading to three excellent team goals.

Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil scored the second of these goals, while strikes from Tolu Arokodare and Daniel Munoz sealed the significant win for the visitors.

Joseph Paintsil's goal in this match brings his total to three goals and three assists after making 12 appearances in the Belgian Pro League this season, underscoring his impact and importance to the team.