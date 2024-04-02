7 minutes ago

In a dazzling display of skill and prowess, Ghanaian forward Kofi Fosuhene Asare delivered a remarkable hat-trick, leading Landskrona BoIS to a commanding 4-0 victory over Sandviken IF in the Swedish Superettan opening match.

The 21-year-old, born in Sweden but proudly of Ghanaian descent, captivated spectators at the IP Stadium with his outstanding performance.

Positioned in a central striking role, Asare showcased his unstoppable talent by finding the back of the net three times at crucial intervals during the game, scoring in the 13th, 31st, and 62nd minutes, leaving his mark against his former club.

Despite his young age, Asare brings a wealth of experience to the pitch, previously plying his trade for Djurgarden IF in the prestigious Allsvenskan, Sweden's top-tier football league.

While Asare has represented Sweden at the U17 level, his dual nationality makes him eligible to play for Ghana, presenting an exciting prospect for the Black Stars.

Asare's sensational performance for Landskrona BoIS is certain to attract further attention from both domestic and international scouts, as he continues to ascend in his promising footballing career.

Additionally, Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Abubakari made an appearance as a second-half substitute for Sandviken, entering the game in the 66th minute for Malian player Mamadou Kouyate.