2 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Kwame Kizito played a pivotal role in saving Ariana FC from suffering a defeat against Vanersborgs IF in the Swedish third-tier league. Kizito, a former Hearts of Oak attacker, played the entire duration of the match that ended in a 1-1 away stalemate on Sunday.

Sweden international Valon Gashi scored in the 17th minute to give Vanersborgs IF the lead. The home team held onto their advantage as they went into halftime.

However, Ariana FC mounted a comeback in the second half, and Kwame Kizito, the Ghanaian international, found the back of the net in the 51st minute to secure a crucial away point.

Kizito has now scored five goals in 19 games in the third-tier league this season, demonstrating his scoring prowess since joining the club in February 2023.