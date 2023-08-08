2 hours ago

In a significant transfer move, Ghanaian forward Kwame Peprah has successfully sealed a transfer to Israeli club Hapoel Hadera during the current summer transfer window.

The former King Faisal attacker has put pen to paper on a one-year contract with an option for an extension, following his departure from South African club Orlando Pirates.

Peprah garnered attention after a standout season in the Ghana Premier League with King Faisal, where he impressively netted 12 goals during the 2020/21 campaign.

His remarkable performance earned him a move to South Africa, where he joined Orlando Pirates on a three-year deal.

His debut season with Orlando Pirates was noteworthy, as he continued his scoring form by contributing nine goals to the team's tally.

His efforts were instrumental in propelling the club to the finals of the CAF Confederations Cup, though they narrowly missed out on victory against RS Berkane.

However, Peprah's journey took a different turn during the 2022/23 season. He faced challenges and spent the latter half of the season on loan at Maritzburg United.

Despite the hurdles, he accumulated a total of 9 goals from 44 appearances across various competitions while playing for the Buccaneers.

Now, the forward has made a swift impact in his new adventure, as he found the back of the net for Hapoel Hadera in the Israeli Toto Cup match held on Sunday.

With his move to Hapoel Hadera, Kwame Peprah is expected to play a crucial role for the Israeli club, continuing his football journey on the international stage.