9 hours ago

Kwesi Okyere Wriedt, the Ghanaian forward, has completed his move to Turkish club Manisa FK during the current transfer window.

The 30-year-old joins as a free agent after finishing his spell with German Bundesliga 2 side Holstein Kiel earlier this summer.

Wriedt has signed a one-year contract with Manisa FK and is enthusiastic about the new chapter in his career.

"I am delighted to be in Turkey and with Manisa. This marks a new phase in my career, and I am excited about the opportunity.

I am eager to contribute to the goals of Manisa Football Club and perform at my best for the team," Wriedt expressed on the club’s official website.

Last season, Wriedt had a loan stint at VfL Osnabrück in the German Bundesliga 2. A product of Bayern Munich's youth academy, he now seeks to make a significant impact with his new club in the upcoming 2024/25 season.

Since his debut in 2018, Wriedt has earned six caps for the Ghana national team.

He was also part of the squad for the crucial double-header against Nigeria in the final playoff of the 2022 World Cup qualification.

With his wealth of experience and determination, Wriedt aims to play a pivotal role for Manisa FK, contributing to the club’s ambitions for success in the upcoming campaign.