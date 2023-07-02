3 hours ago

Nathan Opoku, the talented 21-year-old attacker, has made a return to Belgian Pro League side OH Leuven on a season-long loan move, following a successful six-month loan spell with the club last season.

The enterprising forward, who initially joined Leicester City FC from the USA college team Syracuse Orange, impressed during his short loan stint with OH Leuven in January 2022, living up to expectations.

OH Leuven officially announced the loan signing of the 21-year-old during the ongoing summer transfer window. The statement read: "The Ghanaian striker Nathan Opoku (21) rejoins OH Leuven. He is rented from Leicester City FC until the end of the season."

During the Jupiler Pro League 22/23 football season, Opoku featured in 7 league games for OH Leuven, contributing 3 goals and providing 1 assist.

Despite his promising performances, Opoku is yet to be capped by Ghana on the international stage.

However, his continued development and contributions at OH Leuven could potentially lead to future opportunities to represent his country at the highest level.