1 hour ago

Former Ghana youth International Osei Barnes has completed a move to Cyprus First Division side New Salamis Famagusta.

The former Adu Gyamfi SHS graduate has been playing in Portugal since he left the shores of Ghana in 2013.

Osei Barnes has played in various clubs and divisions in Portugal but was not able to establish himself in any of the sides.

He left Portuguese lower tier side Academica de Coimbra after the expiration of his contract joining the Cyprus club as a free agent.

The 25 year old forward made 22 appearances for the club scoring two goals in the 2019/2020 season.

Osei Barnes has in the past played for various clubs in Portugal like F.C. Paços de Ferreira, União Madeira and Arouca.