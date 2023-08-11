2 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Patrick Agyemang played a pivotal role in Charlotte FC's triumphant comeback against Houston Dynamo in the Leagues Cup, propelling his team to advance to the next round.

Agyemang's impressive performances in the MLS Next Pro did not go unnoticed by Charlotte coach Christian Lattanzio, who included him in the squad for the round of 16 encounter against Houston.

Despite Charlotte conceding an early goal in the game, Agyemang, who initially observed from the bench, emerged as a game-changer.

Just eight minutes after being introduced, he contributed a crucial goal that turned the match in favor of Charlotte FC, leading them to victory.

Agyemang's role isn't limited to the first team, as he transitions between the senior squad and the Next Pro side. He emphasizes his continuous learning process while benefiting from the guidance of coaches and senior players.

While reflecting on his contribution, Agyemang expressed confidence in his abilities within the first team. He noted the collective effort to establish the team's identity, highlighting their ongoing progress and recent winning streak.

"I think there is always room to learn but I do feel confident in my abilities with the first team so I do, obviously like the coaches and the players support me so I always feel like a first team player," he said during the post-match presser.

"I think we are really trying to get our identity and it is slowly forming I think it's obvious now we are on a winning streak," he added.

Charlotte FC's next challenge will be a quarter-final clash against Inter Miami, a team that features football icon Lionel Messi.

The upcoming Leagues Cup quarter-final promises to be an exciting encounter as Agyemang and his teammates aim to further showcase their skills and determination on the field.