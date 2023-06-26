33 minutes ago

In an exciting development for FC Nordsjælland, Ghanaian forward Princess Dankwa Marfo has inked a new two-year contract extension with the Danish side.

Marfo has proven to be an integral part of the Tigers women's team in the Elitedivisionen, Denmark's premier women's league.

Renowned for her strong attacking style of play, quick passing, unwavering work ethic, and dedication to teamwork, Marfo aims to bring even more joy to the faces of the fans in the upcoming seasons.

Her decision to extend with FC Nordsjælland stems from the club's ability to provide her with the ideal environment to evolve both as a player and as an individual.

Marfo's aspirations include participating in the prestigious UEFA Champions League and playing a pivotal role in shaping the club's history in the years to come.

She believes that FC Nordsjælland is the perfect platform for her ambitions and wishes to continue contributing to the team's positive growth.

Expressing her appreciation for the collective efforts of the club's staff, Marfo acknowledges their daily commitment to ensuring the players' development under optimal conditions.

Remaining at FC Nordsjælland for the next season fills her with pride, as she firmly believes that the club is the right place for her to flourish.

At just 19 years old, Princess Dankwa Marfo has already made history as the first female footballer from Ghana's renowned Right to Dream Academy to join FC Nordsjælland's women's soccer team.

Her extended contract solidifies her presence in eastern Denmark until the summer of 2025, offering her ample time to make a lasting impact on the pitch.