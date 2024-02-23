8 minutes ago

Ghanaian forward Sadat Karim recently participated in the celebrations of Saudi Arabia's Founders Day, joining in the festivities alongside prominent footballers such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane.

The former Hearts of Oak striker embraced the occasion by donning traditional Saudi attire and immersing himself in the rich cultural display exhibited by the people of the Asian country.

Expressing his sentiments on social media, Karim extended warm wishes on the occasion, stating, "Happy Saudi Foundation Day."

Karim, who made the move to Saudi Arabia last summer to join Al Qaisumah, has since emerged as a key player for the team.

His contributions have been instrumental as they strive to excel in the competitive Saudi First Division.

Throughout the season, the former Ghana youth international has showcased his prowess on the field, tallying an impressive record of eight goals and four assists in 21 appearances.

Prior to his stint in Saudi Arabia, Karim spent the majority of his career in Sweden, where he represented clubs such as BW 90, Landskroma, and Halmstads BK.