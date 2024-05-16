3 hours ago

Ghanaian goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott showcased a stellar performance as Hibernian secured a convincing 3-0 win over Motherwell in their Scottish Premiership encounter on Wednesday night.

Wollacott, known for his reliability between the posts, was given the nod to start, and he delivered a flawless performance on the pitch with his exceptional display.

The Black Stars' custodian exhibited his skillful goalkeeping, playing a pivotal role in ensuring his team's victory.

Myziane Maolida netted twice, while Martin Boyle also found the back of the net for the home side, with Wollacott's solid presence providing a foundation for their success.

Despite facing limited playing time at the club level, Wollacott's standout performance serves as a reminder of his capabilities and bolsters his chances of reclaiming a regular spot in Ghana's squad.

With upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Central African Republic on the horizon, Wollacott will be eager to secure his place in Ghana's squad and continue making significant contributions on the international stage.