9 hours ago

Jasmine Paolini, the 28-year-old Ghanaian-Italian tennis sensation, has etched her name in Wimbledon history by advancing to the final of the 2024 women's singles.

Born in Castelnuovo di Garfagnana, Paolini's heritage blends Italian roots from her father and Ghanaian lineage through her mother, who is of Polish and Ghanaian descent.

In a dramatic semi-final showdown on Thursday, Paolini staged a remarkable comeback against Donna Vekic, prevailing in the longest women's singles semi-final at Wimbledon lasting two hours and 51 minutes.

After dropping the first set 2-6, Paolini rallied to win the next two sets 6-4, 7-6 (10-8).

Reflecting on her stunning victory, Paolini expressed her elation: "I was serving really bad so I am so happy. This match I will remember forever.

I was just trying to think about what to do on the court, point by point, because I was really in difficulty,” she shared with BBC Sport.

Vekic, who battled through injury in the third set, acknowledged the pain she endured, saying, "I thought I was going to die in the third set.

I had so much pain in my arm, in my leg. It was not easy out there, but I will recover.”

Paolini, no stranger to the spotlight, will face Czech 31st seed Barbora Krejcikova in the final, who also clinched her spot after defeating Elena Rybakina in the other semi-final.

Having reached the French Open final just a month ago, Paolini is poised for her second consecutive Grand Slam final appearance.

Although she fell short against Iga Swiatek at Roland Garros, Paolini eyes her maiden Grand Slam title when she challenges Krejcikova on Saturday.