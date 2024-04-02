1 hour ago

Nana Serwah Godson-Amamoo was a lawyer and partner at AB & David Africa

A prominent lawyer and partner at AB & David Africa, one of Ghana's leading law firms, Nana Serwah Godson-Amamoo, has tragically passed away in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates.

A report by asaaseradio.com indicates that she collapsed shortly after returning to her hotel, following a scuba diving excursion.

With over 19 years of experience in the energy and extractive industries, Nana Serwah was a respected figure in her field.

As a partner in AB & David Africa's Natural Resources and Extractive Industries Practice Group, she is reported to have represented clients on a wide range of matters related to natural resources, energy, mining, and other extractive industries.

Her expertise encompassed various legal and strategic aspects, including acquisitions, deal structuring, negotiation support, project development, joint ventures, and local content considerations within these sectors.

Additionally, Nana Serwah is said to have led the firm's Government Business and Regulation Practice Group, where she played a pivotal role in advising African governments on public sector organizational and policy reform initiatives.

Her contributions extended to the development of industry legislation, capacity building efforts, and support for enhancing systems and human resources.

Source: Ghanaweb