16 hours ago

Ghana Premier League icon Charles Assampong Taylor has boldly asserted that Mohammed Kudus surpasses Brazil and Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. in terms of footballing ability.

Taylor's comments come in the wake of Kudus' impressive performance last season with West Ham United.

The Ghanaian midfielder scored 14 goals and provided six assists, playing a pivotal role in West Ham's campaign, which included reaching the quarterfinals of the Europa League.

Kudus also set a record for the most successful dribbles in a single Premier League game against Chelsea and ended the season as Europe's top dribbler.

In contrast, Vinicius Jr. was instrumental for Real Madrid, helping the club secure both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League titles.

Despite his achievements and being a strong contender for the Ballon d'Or, Taylor believes Kudus outshines the Brazilian.

"Kudus is a better footballer than Vinicius Jr. If Kudus were at Real Madrid, he’d be the main man in the team," Taylor remarked during an interview on Angel TV.

He emphasized that Kudus' quality surpasses that of Vinicius Jr., attributing this discrepancy to a lack of belief in Ghanaian players and subpar local pitches.

Taylor, who was a standout player in the Ghana Premier League from the late nineties to the early 2000s, was known for his explosive performances.

He was a key figure in Hearts of Oak's historic 2000 treble-winning season, which included the league, FA Cup, and CAF Champions League.

His controversial transfer to Hearts’ rivals Asante Kotoko further cemented his place in Ghanaian football folklore.

As the new season approaches, both Mohammed Kudus and Vinicius Jr. are set to return to action with their respective clubs, West Ham United and Real Madrid.