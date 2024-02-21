3 hours ago

A 39-year-old Ghanaian who was shot and killed on February 17 in northwest Toronto was an innocent bystander at a bus stop when a lone gunman shot him.

According to the police, Adu Boakye was the victim of a random shooting by a gunman whose details have since been released.

Aside from Boakye, who died upon arrival at the hospital after he was rushed from the scene of the attack, an unnamed teenager remains hospitalized after the same gunman also shot him.

Even as investigations continue into the affair, the police have stated that both victims were innocent and had no links to the perpetrator.

Supt. Andy Singh of 31 Division told the media that both victims were "completely and utterly innocent," which he said is a "big part of what has caused alarm in this community."

Adu Boakye, according to reports, is a father of four and had moved to Canada three months ago.

A police statement on the incident read in part: "On Saturday, February 17, 2024, at approximately 3:05 p.m., police responded to a call for shooting in the Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue area.

"It is reported that: the victim was located with gunshot wounds. Life-saving measures were performed, and the man was transported to hospital. The man succumbed to his injuries at the hospital and was pronounced deceased," it added.

"The victim has been identified as Adu Boakye, 39, of Ghana," the February 20 statement released by the Homicide and Missing Persons United confirmed.

Detective Phillip Campbell also gave further details on the matter, disclosing to the media thus:

"Our investigation thus far has revealed there is no relationship between Mr. Boakye and the individual, or individuals, who shot him.

"And like the victim shot the day before, Boakye was innocently going about his business [when he was shot]," he added.