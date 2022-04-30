12 hours ago

A British-born terrorist of Ghanaian descent, Alexander Kotey has been sentenced to life by a federal judge Virginia, United States of America.

Alexander Kotey, was sentenced by a federal Judge, Thomas Selby Ellis at Alexandria District Court in Virginia on Friday, April 29, 2022

The 38-year-old was condemned to life imprisonment for his central role in the kidnap, torture, and killing of western hostages who were held by the Islamic State in Syria.

He was a member of a brutal ISIS cell of Britons called the IS Beatles, – a nickname given to them by their victims due to their accent.

The group, which included ringleader Mohammed Emwazi, known as Jihadi John, El Shafee Elsheikh, and Alexander Kotey, was responsible for the murders of a number of hostages in the mid-2010s.

The convict pleaded guilty to multiple charges against him in September 2021, guaranteeing he would spend the rest of his life behind bars.

It is widely reported that, during the sentencing on Friday April 29, 2022, British and American families read statements describing their shattered lives.

Alexander Kotey sat quietly and listened to parents and siblings recount their horror before and after the deaths of their loved ones whom he was directly involved in slaying.

According to news.sky.com, he showed no emotions as he was handed eight life sentences for his crime.

He admitted to being directly involved in the detention and hostage-taking of four Americans in 2012 and 2013 who had traveled to Syria as journalists or to provide humanitarian aid and died in Islamic State custody as well as inflicting torture on hostages, including waterboarding and electric shocks with a stun gun.

Meanwhile, the leader of the group, Mohammed Emwazi was killed in a drone strike in 2015.

Source: Ghanaweb