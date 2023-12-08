8 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder, Ahmed Ankrah, showcased his skills as he scored the second goal for Koper in a thrilling 3-3 draw against Maribor in the Slovenia PrvaLiga.

Despite an early lead with Nik Omladič's goal, Koper faced intense pressure from Maribor, leading to goals from Jakupović, Hilal Soudani, and Josip Iličić's 86th-minute penalty.

Ankrah's masterclass in attacking football contributed to Koper's performance, with his goal in the 28th minute. Despite efforts, Koper settled for a 3-3 draw, leaving both teams with a point each after a fiercely contested match at the iconic ŠRC Bonifika.