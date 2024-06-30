10 hours ago

Ghanaian international midfielder Joseph Alfred Duncan has officially left Italian club AC Fiorentina following the expiration of his contract, as confirmed by the club.

The 31-year-old departs after a notable four-year stint, having joined Fiorentina in August 2022.

The decision for Duncan and the club to part ways was mutual, and he now looks forward to securing a new team during the ongoing summer transfer window.

Throughout his time with Fiorentina, Duncan made a significant impact, appearing in 126 matches across various competitions and contributing six goals.

In the recently concluded season, he was instrumental in the team's efforts, scoring two goals and providing five assists in 41 matches.

One of Duncan's standout achievements with Fiorentina was his crucial role in the team's journey to the finals of the UEFA Europa Conference League, where they narrowly lost to Olympiacos.

Duncan's career in Italy has been extensive, with earlier stints at Inter Milan's youth team, Livorno, Sampdoria, Sassuolo, and Cagliari.

His experience and versatility have earned him respect within Italian football.

On the international stage, Duncan has represented Ghana, earning 10 caps for the Black Stars since his debut in November 2012.

As he embarks on the next phase of his career, clubs across Europe are likely to be interested in Duncan's services, recognizing his valuable experience and skills in midfield.