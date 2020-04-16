1 hour ago

Ghanaian international, Alfred Duncan has been tagged as the next big midfield shot for Italian giants Fiorentina.

Duncan joined Fiorentina on loan from fellow Serie A side, Sassuolo and has so far played fewer games prior to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The 27-year-old is regarded as one whowill be pivotal to Fiorentina’s 2020/21 campaign.

Duncan who has managed just three games for the Florence club is ready to take the club to higher heights. The former Sampdoria midfielder is however yet to demonstrate all its qualities due to injuries.

He has a totally Italian career havingcome through the ranks of Inter Milan’s youth team, before moving on to Davide Nicola's Livorno and then to Sampdoria.