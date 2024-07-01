7 hours ago

Ghanaian young midfielder Augustine Boakye is on the verge of completing a sensational transfer to French side AS Saint-Étienne from Austrian Bundesliga club Wolfsberger AC.

The French side has reached an agreement with the Austrian top-tier club for the signing of the 23-year-old, with the transfer fee set at five million euros (€5 million).

The former WAFA (West African Football Academy) talisman is expected to arrive in France on Wednesday to undergo a mandatory medical examination, finalizing the move.

Boakye has been a standout performer since joining Wolfsberger AC from WAFA in 2021.

His explosive performances in the Austrian Bundesliga have drawn significant interest from AS Saint-Étienne.

In the just-concluded season, Boakye notched 10 goals and provided six assists in 27 matches for Wolfsberger AC. Since joining Wolfsberger, he has scored 15 goals and provided 13 assists in 54 appearances across all competitions.

Boakye's impressive form has also caught the attention of Ghana coach Otto Addo, who is considering him for a debut call-up to the Black Stars for the upcoming games.

The move to AS Saint-Étienne represents a significant step in Boakye's career, with the potential to make a strong impact in French football.