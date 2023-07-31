4 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Cletus Nombil had an impressive start to his stint with FC Petrzalka as he played his first match for the club on Saturday.

The former Dreams FC player was given a starting role and showcased his skills throughout the entire duration of the game, helping his team secure a convincing 2-0 win over Pohronie in the Slovakian second-tier opener.

The match took place on home turf for FC Petrzalka, and they wasted no time taking the lead with Patrik Surnovsky finding the back of the net in the 34th minute.

Going into halftime with a one-goal advantage, the home team maintained their dominance.

After the break, FC Petrzalka continued their attacking momentum, and Martin Privrel, the Slovakian defender, added to the lead with a strike in the 55th minute, sealing the victory with a 2-0 scoreline.

Cletus Nombil, the 22-year-old defensive midfielder, recently signed a short-term contract with FC Petrzalka on a free transfer after leaving Israeli club Hapoel Jerusalem when his contract expired on June 30, 2022.

Before joining FC Petrzalka, Nombil had a loan spell at Hapoel Kfar Saba in the Israeli second-tier, where he made 13 appearances and scored twice.

Prior to that, he played 18 matches for Hapoel Jerusalem in the Israeli Premier League, contributing significantly to the club's promotion to the top-flight.

The talented midfielder also had a stint with Czech club Sparta Prague U19 side during the 2018-19 campaign, on loan from his Ghanaian club, Dreams.

With a strong debut performance and an impactful contribution to FC Petrzalka's victory, Cletus Nombil has certainly caught the attention of fans and followers of the Slovakian 2. Liga.

As he settles into his new club, football enthusiasts will be eager to see how he progresses and continues to showcase his talent and potential on the field.