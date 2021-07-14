1 hour ago

Ghanaian midfielder Edmund Addo has sealed a transfer move to Moldova giants FC Sheriff Tiraspol in the ongoing summer tranfer window.

The 21 year old player signed a three year deal with his new club from Slovakian side FK Senica where he spent three years after leaving lower tier Ghana side Mighty Cosmos.

He spent last season on loan at Slovakia side FK Senica where he played 35 matches in the Slovakia Fortuna Liga last season.

From central midfield he contributed to two goals and two assists

The Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol won the league title in the Moldovan Divizia Nationala last season.

The Yellow and Blacks have successful qualified to the second round of the UEFA champions league play off after beating Teuta on a 5-0 aggregate.

Agent, Oliver Arthur stated that the prospect of Champions league football is one of the pull factors that attracted the player's interest.

"The opportunity to play in the Champions league was a major consideration. And We believe it's a step up for Edmund Addo who has got the quality to succeed anywherein Europe "