Energetic Ghanaian midfielder Ernestina Abambila is on the move once more after joining Polish side KKPK Medyk Konin.

The player has been in talks with the Polish side for some time now after parting ways with his Spanish side.

Anabila's contract at Sporting Club Huelva expired at the end of the season with both parties failing to agree on a contract extension.

Anabilla has seen it all with Ghana's youth teams having made her debut for the senior female national team at the tender age of 18 years in 2007.

She has played at the U-17 and U-20 level and is now part of the Black Queens set up.

Ernestina Abambila holds the enviable record of being the first Ghanaian to score in the Women's Champions League.

The well traveled midfielder has in the past played for Aris Thessaloniki in Greece, Assi IF, Mississippi Valley State University, and Youngstown State University all in the USA.