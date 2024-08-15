1 hour ago

Ghanaian midfielder Forson Amankwah has credited the support of his Norwich City teammates for his smooth transition to the English Championship club.

The 21-year-old, who made the move from RB Salzburg, has quickly made a mark with his performances. He played a key role in Norwich City's Carabao Cup win over Stevenage, just days after his league debut.

Amankwah expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and assistance from his new teammates, which has facilitated his quick adaptation to his new environment.

"It was really good. For a club like Norwich, the standards are very high, and today we had a good game. After the loss over the weekend, we showed up to win," Amankwah said after the match.

“I am now settling in well and always engage with my teammates. They’ve been very helpful, especially during the game.

I was really excited because it was my first game at Carrow Road. The most important thing is that we won.”

As Norwich City prepares for their upcoming clash against Blackburn, Amankwah is eager to continue building on his encouraging start with the team.